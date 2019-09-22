Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU)

As Conglomerates businesses, Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 753.85 Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.41% 1.03% 0% 0% 0% 1.03% Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. -0.19% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2%

For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Crescent Acquisition Corp. beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.