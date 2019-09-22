Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU)

As Conglomerates businesses, Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|753.85
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.41%
|1.03%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.03%
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.2%
For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Crescent Acquisition Corp. beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
