Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 753.85 Boston Omaha Corporation 24 13.44 N/A -0.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -3.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 75.7% respectively. Comparatively, 16.78% are Boston Omaha Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.41% 1.03% 0% 0% 0% 1.03% Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62%

For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp. has 1.03% stronger performance while Boston Omaha Corporation has -9.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Crescent Acquisition Corp. beats Boston Omaha Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.