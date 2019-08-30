Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Contrasting side by side

Both Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|753.85
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|14
|0.20
|N/A
|-0.61
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|0.00%
|-1.5%
|-0.3%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.6% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.41%
|1.03%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.03%
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|-2.1%
|0.92%
|-4.19%
|-2.8%
|-18.35%
|2.28%
For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
