Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Contrasting side by side

Both Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 753.85 Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 14 0.20 N/A -0.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 0.00% -1.5% -0.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.6% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.41% 1.03% 0% 0% 0% 1.03% Steel Partners Holdings L.P. -2.1% 0.92% -4.19% -2.8% -18.35% 2.28%

For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Steel Partners Holdings L.P.