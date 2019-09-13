Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) Comparison side by side

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 753.85 South Mountain Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Crescent Acquisition Corp. and South Mountain Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% South Mountain Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.41% 1.03% 0% 0% 0% 1.03% South Mountain Merger Corp. 1.2% 1.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.4%

For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than South Mountain Merger Corp.