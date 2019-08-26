Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) Contrasting side by side

Both Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 753.85 New Frontier Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Crescent Acquisition Corp. and New Frontier Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% New Frontier Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. shares and 34.04% of New Frontier Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.41% 1.03% 0% 0% 0% 1.03% New Frontier Corporation 0.69% 1.23% 2.82% 5.14% 0% 4.29%

For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than New Frontier Corporation