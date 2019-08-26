Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) Contrasting side by side

Both Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|753.85
|New Frontier Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Crescent Acquisition Corp. and New Frontier Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. shares and 34.04% of New Frontier Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.41%
|1.03%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.03%
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.69%
|1.23%
|2.82%
|5.14%
|0%
|4.29%
For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than New Frontier Corporation
