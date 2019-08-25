Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS) Comparison side by side

Both Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 753.85 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 109.89

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Acquisition Corp. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Crescent Acquisition Corp. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 67.93%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.41% 1.03% 0% 0% 0% 1.03% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.2% 0.79% 1.79% 4.82% 0% 3.44%

For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation

Summary

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Crescent Acquisition Corp.