Cree, Inc. (CREE) Reaches $64.40 After 4.00% Up Move; Last Week Yandex N.V. (YNDX) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Yandex had 3 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. See Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) latest ratings:

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $47 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $41 New Target: $44 Maintain

The stock of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.58% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $64.4. About 328,145 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: Cree Targets 4Q Loss 34c-38c Per Share; 15/03/2018 – Cree: C. Howard Nye Chooses Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 17/05/2018 – LED HPS Replacement Canopy Lights: HPS Color Temperature with CREE LED Technology Now Available from Access Fixtures; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Adj EPS 4c; 12/04/2018 – CREE INC – SIGNED A NON-EXCLUSIVE, WORLDWIDE, ROYALTY-BEARING PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH NEXPERIA BV; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS IT RECEIVES ARBITRATION NOTICE FROM THE INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE (ICC); 20/03/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $45; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Rev $356M; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS IS TARGETED TO INCREASE ANNUAL REVENUES BY ABOUT $115 MLN IN FIRST 12 MONTHS POST ACQUISITION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CREE)The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $6.78 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $66.98 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CREE worth $271.12M more.

Cree, Inc. provides lighting-class light emitting diode , lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.78 billion. The Company’s Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications. It currently has negative earnings. This segment sells its products to distributors, retailers, and customers.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $120,145 activity. LE DUY LOAN T had bought 2,000 shares worth $120,145 on Monday, May 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

The stock increased 1.73% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 1.57M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform

