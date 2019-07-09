Cree Inc. (CREE) and Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) Comparing side by side

As Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) and Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cree Inc. 56 3.75 N/A -0.59 0.00 Superconductor Technologies Inc. 1 3.23 N/A -4.79 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cree Inc. and Superconductor Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cree Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Superconductor Technologies Inc. 0.00% -138.4% -119.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.7 beta indicates that Cree Inc. is 30.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Superconductor Technologies Inc. has a 0.55 beta and it is 45.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cree Inc. are 4.5 and 4. Competitively, Superconductor Technologies Inc. has 6.9 and 6.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cree Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cree Inc. and Superconductor Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cree Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Superconductor Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cree Inc. has a 19.79% upside potential and an average target price of $71. Meanwhile, Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s average target price is $9, while its potential upside is 1,068.83%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Superconductor Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than Cree Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cree Inc. and Superconductor Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 15.1%. About 0.1% of Cree Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.27% of Superconductor Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cree Inc. -0.05% -1.48% 23.98% 48.42% 52.42% 50.84% Superconductor Technologies Inc. -6.41% -7.01% -15.61% -25.89% -83.78% 13.18%

For the past year Cree Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Superconductor Technologies Inc.

Summary

Cree Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Superconductor Technologies Inc.

Cree, Inc. provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. Its Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications. This segment sells its products to distributors, retailers, and customers. The companyÂ’s LED Products segment provides blue and green LED chip products for use in various applications, including video screens, gaming displays, function indicator lights and automotive backlights, headlamps, and directional indicators. It also offers XLamp LED components and LED modules for lighting applications; and surface mount and through-hole packaged LED products for video, signage, general illumination, transportation, gaming, and specialty lighting applications. Its Wolfspeed segment provides silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications. This segment also offers SiC-based power products consisting of SiC Schottky diodes, metal se oxide miconductor field-effect transistors, power modules, and gate driver boards for use in power supplies used in computer servers, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, this segment provides gallium nitride (GaN) die, high electron mobility transistors (HEMTs) and monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) for military, telecom, and other commercial applications; and custom die manufacturing services for GaN HEMTs and MMICs. Cree, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. develops and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus wire products for superconducting high power transmission cable, superconducting fault current limiters, and high field magnet applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.