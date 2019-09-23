Cree, Inc. (CREE) Analysts See $-0.17 EPS; Lantronix (LTRX) SI Decreased By 3.65%

Analysts expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to report $-0.17 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 288.89% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, Cree, Inc.’s analysts see 325.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 1.71M shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 17/05/2018 – LED HPS Replacement Canopy Lights: HPS Color Temperature with CREE LED Technology Now Available from Access Fixtures; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER OPS FOR ABT EU345M; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT WILL TAKE NECESSARY LEGAL MEASURES IN ORDER TO PROTECT LEGAL RIGHTS OF THE COMPANY AND ITS SHAREHOLDERS; 06/03/2018 – Cree Buys Assets of Infineon Technologies’ Radio Frequency Power Business for EUR 345M; 03/05/2018 – Cree Expands SmartCast Intelligence Platform; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Rev $356M; 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q REV. $356M, EST. $347.3M; 10/04/2018 – Dallas ISD: Parent Conference: Believe in Abilities! / Conferencia de Padres: ¡Cree en las Capacidades!; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 2 investors sold Lantronix, Inc. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 4.44 million shares or 10.46% more from 4.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 3,053 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 16 were accumulated by Huntington Bancorporation. Vanguard Gru Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 494,164 shares. Cadence Capital has invested 0.15% in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0% or 2,397 shares. 345 were reported by Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc). Massachusetts-based Geode Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX). Lpl Finance Limited Liability Co accumulated 79,920 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern reported 34,953 shares stake. 80 were reported by Focused Wealth Management Incorporated. Acadian Asset Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 240,511 shares. Herald Invest reported 0.65% stake. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 58,633 shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt owns 0.16% invested in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) for 105,000 shares. Blackrock holds 139,656 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Lantronix, Inc. provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company has market cap of $78.44 million. The companyÂ’s IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers information technology (IT) management products, which comprise console management, power management, and keyboard video mouse products that offer remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, and server rooms; and xPrintServer.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold Cree, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 104.23 million shares or 3.53% less from 108.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 41 shares or 0% of the stock. D L Carlson Inv Grp Inc reported 159,838 shares or 2.77% of all its holdings. Moreover, Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 2.40M shares. Morgan Stanley owns 216,980 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman Com has 0% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 115 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 100 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt L P holds 23,959 shares. Dupont holds 0.01% or 9,922 shares in its portfolio. Artisan Partners Lp has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co accumulated 209,013 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.06% or 66,050 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated holds 0% or 32 shares. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 8,592 shares.

Cree, Inc. provides lighting-class light emitting diode , lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.33 billion. The Company’s Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications. It currently has negative earnings. This segment sells its products to distributors, retailers, and customers.

Among 5 analysts covering Cree (NASDAQ:CREE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Cree has $7200 highest and $3800 lowest target. $54.67’s average target is 9.87% above currents $49.76 stock price. Cree had 12 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, August 26 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, August 21. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 27 to “Neutral”. The stock of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, August 21.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $120,145 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $120,145 was made by LE DUY LOAN T on Monday, May 20.