Cree, Inc. (CREE) Analysts See $-0.17 EPS; Electrocore (ECOR) SI Increased By 3.65%

Analysts expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to report $-0.17 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 288.89% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, Cree, Inc.’s analysts see 325.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 1.13 million shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 12/04/2018 – Cree Licenses GaN Power Patents to Nexperia; 03/05/2018 – Cree Expands SmartCast Intelligence Platform; 08/05/2018 – Cree Brings Highest Reliability to Broadest Family of Metal COB LED Designs; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – Cree: C. Howard Nye Chooses Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS WILL BECOME PART OF CREE’S WOLFSPEED OPERATING SEGMENT; 24/04/2018 – CREE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 5.0C TO 9.0C, EST. 6.8C; 25/04/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON TRANSACTION CLOSED AND IS EFFECTIVE TODAY

Electrocore Inc (NASDAQ:ECOR) had an increase of 3.65% in short interest. ECOR’s SI was 1.15M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.65% from 1.11M shares previously. With 220,700 avg volume, 5 days are for Electrocore Inc (NASDAQ:ECOR)’s short sellers to cover ECOR’s short positions. The SI to Electrocore Inc’s float is 6.53%. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5. About 785,221 shares traded or 317.50% up from the average. electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) has declined 89.55% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 89.55% the S&P500.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $120,145 activity. Shares for $120,145 were bought by LE DUY LOAN T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.29 in 2019Q1.

Cree, Inc. provides lighting-class light emitting diode , lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.33 billion. The Company’s Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications. It currently has negative earnings. This segment sells its products to distributors, retailers, and customers.

Among 5 analysts covering Cree (NASDAQ:CREE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Cree has $7200 highest and $3800 lowest target. $54.67’s average target is 9.87% above currents $49.76 stock price. Cree had 12 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by Deutsche Bank. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) rating on Wednesday, August 21. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $5000 target. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, August 26 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by JP Morgan.

electroCore, LLC, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company has market cap of $147.97 million. It is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only vagus nerve stimulation therapy, for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. It currently has negative earnings.