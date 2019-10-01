Cree, Inc. (CREE) Analysts See $-0.17 EPS; ADVEVINTA ASA COMMON SHARES (MKPEF) SI Decreased By 53.37%

Analysts expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to report $-0.17 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 288.89% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, Cree, Inc.’s analysts see 325.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $49. About 777,760 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Rev $356M; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER OPS FOR ABT EU345M; 03/05/2018 – Cree Expands SmartCast Intelligence Platform; 12/04/2018 – CREE INC – SIGNED A NON-EXCLUSIVE, WORLDWIDE, ROYALTY-BEARING PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH NEXPERIA BV; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Net Loss $34M-$38M; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON TRANSACTION CLOSED AND IS EFFECTIVE TODAY; 24/04/2018 – CREE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 5.0C TO 9.0C, EST. 6.8C; 24/04/2018 – Cree Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Loss/Shr $2.40; 15/03/2018 – Cree: C. Howard Nye Chooses Not to Stand for Re-election to Board

Among 5 analysts covering Cree (NASDAQ:CREE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Cree has $7200 highest and $3800 lowest target. $54.67’s average target is 11.57% above currents $49 stock price. Cree had 13 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of CREE in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, August 26 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, August 27.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $120,145 activity. LE DUY LOAN T had bought 2,000 shares worth $120,145 on Monday, May 20.

Cree, Inc. provides lighting-class light emitting diode , lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.24 billion. The Company’s Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications. It currently has negative earnings. This segment sells its products to distributors, retailers, and customers.

