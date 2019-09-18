Cree (CREE) Stock Value Declined While Ameritas Investment Partners Has Trimmed Holding by $451,416; As Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Price Rose, Flippin Bruce & Porter Cut Its Stake by $5.80 Million

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 37.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 53,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 86,881 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.53 million, down from 140,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $121.45. About 1.78M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Cree Inc (CREE) by 15.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 8,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 44,521 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50M, down from 52,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Cree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $51.16. About 361,165 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Adj EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 06/03/2018 – Cree acquires Infineon RF Power business for 345 mln euros; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Loss/Shr $2.40; 10/04/2018 – Dallas ISD: Parent Conference: Believe in Abilities! / Conferencia de Padres: ¡Cree en las Capacidades!; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q EPS 34c-38c; 06/03/2018 Cree Acquires Infineon RF Power Business; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS IS TARGETED TO INCREASE ANNUAL REVENUES BY ABOUT $115 MLN IN FIRST 12 MONTHS POST ACQUISITION; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Cree Targets 4Q Loss 34c-38c Per Share; 20/03/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $45

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc by 19,230 shares to 23,958 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 4,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $120,145 activity.

Analysts await Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, down 288.89% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Cree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 325.00% negative EPS growth.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97 million and $569.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc Com by 27,507 shares to 290,827 shares, valued at $9.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 21,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).