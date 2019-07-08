Cree (CREE) Stock Rose While First Eagle Investment Management Lifted Holding by $877,800; As Barclays Plc (BCS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Segantii Capital Management LTD Lowered Position

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Barclays Plc (BCS) by 40.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.66M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.34 million, down from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Barclays Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.82. About 184,248 shares traded. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 30.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BCS News: 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 17.50 FROM EUR 16.50; 18/04/2018 – Barclays Had Daimler at Equalweight; 12/04/2018 – U.S. POSTAL OFFICIAL WAS MISLED IN BARCLAYS INVESTIGATION: FT; 18/05/2018 – LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC – TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE APPROXIMATELY 25 BASIS POINTS OF CET1 CAPITAL UPON COMPLETION, SLIGHTLY BETTER THAN ORIGINALLY EXPECTED; 06/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – SKY PLC; 09/04/2018 – Barclays Prepares to Split Euro Rates Trading Team Due to Brexit -FT; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S CUTS BARCLAYS PLC’S LONG-TERM ISSUER RATING TO Baa3; 16/03/2018 – Barclays Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 16 (Table)

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cree Inc (CREE) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 15,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 562,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.18M, up from 547,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $59.04. About 92,479 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 52.42% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CREE); 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Rev $390M-$410M; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Net Loss $34M-$38M; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Loss/Shr $2.40; 17/05/2018 – LED HPS Replacement Canopy Lights: HPS Color Temperature with CREE LED Technology Now Available from Access Fixtures; 15/03/2018 – Cree: C. Howard Nye Chooses Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – FUNDED DEAL FROM CASH AND BORROWINGS ON ITS REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT

Analysts await Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 25.58% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.43 per share. BCS’s profit will be $1.39B for 6.11 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Barclays PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

