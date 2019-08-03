Cree (CREE) Stock Declined While South Dakota Investment Council Trimmed Position by $5.24 Million; Boyd Gaming (Put) (BYD) Market Valuation Declined While Citigroup Cut Its Holding

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Cree Inc (CREE) by 74.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 92,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, down from 124,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Cree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $60.05. About 698,931 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 03/05/2018 – Cree Expands SmartCast Intelligence Platform; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER OPS FOR ABT EU345M; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Cree Targets 4Q Loss 34c-38c Per Share; 04/05/2018 – CREE INC – ON APRIL 30, COMPENSATION COMMITTEE TERMINATED COMPANY’S SEVERANCE PLAN FOR SECTION 16 OFFICERS, DATED AUGUST 18, 2008 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Dallas ISD: Parent Conference: Believe in Abilities! / Conferencia de Padres: ¡Cree en las Capacidades!; 06/03/2018 – Cree Buys Assets of Infineon Technologies’ Radio Frequency Power Business for EUR 345M; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 29/05/2018 – ACM Research to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Cree Brings Highest Reliability to Broadest Family of Metal COB LED Designs

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (Put) (BYD) by 92.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 870,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The institutional investor held 71,600 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, down from 942,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $26.1. About 1.81M shares traded or 56.53% up from the average. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming To Acquire Lattner Entertainment Group; 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting; 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 9,810 shares to 14,810 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 121,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 429,251 shares, and has risen its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $120,145 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 103,439 shares to 131,039 shares, valued at $11.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 28,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM).