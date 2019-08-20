Cree (CREE) Stake Held by Sei Investments Company; Corning (GLW) Shareholder Pennsylvania Trust Co Trimmed Position as Stock Declined

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Cree Inc (CREE) by 47.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 336,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.75M, up from 707,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Cree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $58.58. About 931,087 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q EPS 34c-38c; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS IT RECEIVES ARBITRATION NOTICE FROM THE INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE (ICC); 06/03/2018 – Cree Buys Assets of Infineon Technologies’ Radio Frequency Power Business for EUR 345M; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – FUNDED DEAL FROM CASH AND BORROWINGS ON ITS REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 25/04/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 29/05/2018 – ACM Research to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS U.S. COMPANY CREE INC APPLIES FOR ARBITRATION AT THE ICC DUE TO DISPUTE OVER COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 15/03/2018 – Cree: C. Howard Nye Chooses Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. $0; 06/03/2018 Cree Acquires Infineon RF Power Business

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 78.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 75,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 20,184 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $891,000, down from 95,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $27.56. About 2.29 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SEGMENT GAAP NET SALES WERE $886 MLN VS $818 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – ON TRACK TO DELIVER BOTH NEAR- AND LONG-TERM GROWTH UNDER ITS ‘STRATEGY AND CAPITAL ALLOCATION FRAMEWORK’; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – “COMPANY REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR STRONG 2018”; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PPC BROADBAND, INC. v. CORNING OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1347 – 2018-03-13; 19/04/2018 – DJ Corning Natural Gas Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNIG); 24/04/2018 – CORNING-FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS LCD GLASS MARKET VOLUME GROWTH TO BE IN MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGES, AS TELEVISION SCREEN SIZE GROWTH CONTINUES; 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – CORNING INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART YEN DENOMINATED NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 21/05/2018 – Corning Showcases Industry-leading Advanced Glass Solutions at SID’s Display Week 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.14% or 483,398 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability reported 36,305 shares. The Massachusetts-based Northeast Inv Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) reported 0.03% stake. New York-based Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Enterprise invested in 0.02% or 2,723 shares. Ashford Capital Mngmt holds 0.04% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) or 8,989 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). 8.42M were accumulated by Ameriprise Financial Inc. Moreover, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital has 0.12% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) or 18,760 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 82,180 shares stake. Spinnaker Trust has invested 0.03% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Yacktman Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 1.25M shares for 0.51% of their portfolio.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 23,490 shares to 34,692 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 828,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 836,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity (FDIS).

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 163,903 shares to 636,471 shares, valued at $48.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 39,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,833 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $120,145 activity.

