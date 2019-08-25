Cree (CREE) Shareholder Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Raised Holding; Aristotle Fund LP Lowered Its Stake in Office Depot (ODP) by $5.98 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Cree Inc (CREE) by 38.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 186,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 675,137 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.63M, up from 488,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Cree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 4.41 million shares traded or 169.46% up from the average. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Loss $240.6M; 12/04/2018 – CREE INC – SIGNED A NON-EXCLUSIVE, WORLDWIDE, ROYALTY-BEARING PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH NEXPERIA BV; 08/05/2018 – Cree Brings Highest Reliability to Broadest Family of Metal COB LED Designs; 06/03/2018 – Cree Buys Assets of Infineon Technologies’ Radio Frequency Power Business for EUR 345M; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS FOR ABOUT EU345M; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS WILL BECOME PART OF CREE’S WOLFSPEED OPERATING SEGMENT; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – FUNDED DEAL FROM CASH AND BORROWINGS ON ITS REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $30; 03/05/2018 – Cree Expands SmartCast Intelligence Platform; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 3.20 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62M, down from 5.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $726.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.33. About 5.35M shares traded or 3.80% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Expects 5.5% Growth in Yr Over Yr Sales in 2018; 06/04/2018 – U.S. is being wrongly blamed for trade problems, says former Office Depot CEO; 30/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT NAMED DAN STONE COMPUCOM PRES. EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice Pres and Chief Acctg Officer; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES 0-2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH FOR 2019-20 SALES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Office Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODP); 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot: Outlook to 2020 Sees Services Rev Growing to About 20% of Total Sales; 06/04/2018 – US is being wrongly blamed for trade problems: Former Office Depot CEO

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Office Depot (ODP) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Office Depot Stock Dropped 7% Today – Nasdaq” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Office Depot adds identity checks to its business services – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Office Depot (ODP) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock accumulated 79.78M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Trust Co Of Vermont stated it has 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Pinebridge Invs Lp, a New York-based fund reported 647,208 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 13,893 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Co, Maryland-based fund reported 47,593 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc stated it has 411,008 shares. Missouri-based Cutter And Commerce Brokerage has invested 0.04% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 3,000 shares. Cipher Cap L P, New York-based fund reported 110,716 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al accumulated 108,192 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.08% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). High Pointe Capital Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 10,290 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company reported 48,386 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0% or 1.49 million shares. 76,770 are owned by Everence Mgmt.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 130,214 shares to 1.70M shares, valued at $68.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bancorpsouth Bank by 106,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $120,145 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CREE shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 108.05 million shares or 1.00% less from 109.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 166,485 shares or 0% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). M&T Bancorp Corp invested in 3,861 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 3.26M shares. Macquarie reported 101,445 shares stake. Cap Financial Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Mackay Shields Limited Com holds 0% or 501,700 shares. Parkside Bancorporation And reported 423 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Company reported 675,137 shares stake. Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 6,800 shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 163,694 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na has invested 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Ohio-based Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Agf Invs Incorporated reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Citadel Advsrs Llc owns 6,181 shares.