Cree (CREE) Shareholder Banbury Partners Has Lowered Its Stake; Dalal Street Raised Micron Technology (MU) Position by $3.29 Million

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cree Inc (CREE) by 92.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 213,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 17,461 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $981,000, down from 230,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Cree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $49. About 777,760 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS WILL BECOME PART OF CREE’S WOLFSPEED OPERATING SEGMENT; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $30; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Years; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – DEAL FOR EUR 345 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Rev $390M-$410M; 03/05/2018 – Cree Expands SmartCast Intelligence Platform; 24/04/2018 – CREE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 5.0C TO 9.0C, EST. 6.8C; 15/03/2018 – Cree: C. Howard Nye Chooses Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 04/05/2018 – CREE INC – ON APRIL 30, COMPENSATION COMMITTEE TERMINATED COMPANY’S SEVERANCE PLAN FOR SECTION 16 OFFICERS, DATED AUGUST 18, 2008 – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 86,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.79M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.91M, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $42.85. About 28.93 million shares traded or 11.27% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $302.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 28,453 shares to 250,131 shares, valued at $28.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 127,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 717,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Analysts await Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, down 288.89% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Cree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 325.00% negative EPS growth.

Dalal Street Llc, which manages about $685.00 million and $294.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 239,000 shares to 12.87M shares, valued at $177.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.