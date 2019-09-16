Cree (CREE) Shareholder Ameritas Investment Partners Has Cut Holding by $451,416; As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Price Rose, Goelzer Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position by $955,998

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 25.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 2,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 8,126 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82 million, down from 10,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $226.86. About 1.13M shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Cree Inc (CREE) by 15.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 8,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 44,521 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, down from 52,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Cree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $51.91. About 1.69 million shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS WILL BECOME PART OF CREE’S WOLFSPEED OPERATING SEGMENT; 24/04/2018 – CREE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 5.0C TO 9.0C, EST. 6.8C; 24/04/2018 – Cree Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q REV. $356M, EST. $347.3M; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS FOR ABOUT EU345M; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS IS TARGETED TO INCREASE ANNUAL REVENUES BY ABOUT $115 MLN IN FIRST 12 MONTHS POST ACQUISITION; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Rev $390M-$410M; 25/04/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 03/05/2018 – Cree Expands SmartCast Intelligence Platform; 06/03/2018 Cree Acquires Infineon RF Power Business

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.77M for 21.56 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 30,352 shares to 217,087 shares, valued at $12.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 10,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.15% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 3,661 shares. Tobam has invested 0.85% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Fund holds 0.01% or 2,561 shares. 33,035 are owned by Sit Investment Assoc Inc. Scout Invests owns 88,174 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Co has 10,227 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 28,669 shares. 629 are owned by Redwood Invs Limited Com. Verition Fund Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Moreover, Tributary Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 8,150 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc accumulated 16,262 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 298,373 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 102,124 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Company. Stanley accumulated 16,394 shares. Proshare Limited has 0.1% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 46,702 shares.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif (NYSE:PSB) by 5,922 shares to 7,565 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,346 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold CREE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 104.23 million shares or 3.53% less from 108.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Firsthand Capital Management Inc has invested 4.72% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Eqis Capital Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 8,548 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc owns 0.11% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 44,521 shares. Parkwood Limited Liability Corp holds 10,850 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Domini Impact Invs Ltd Co has invested 5.55% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Proshare Lc stated it has 28,747 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Limited holds 56,099 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) or 9,614 shares. Aperio Group Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 49,102 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.04% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Bb&T accumulated 0% or 4,907 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Artisan Prns Partnership stated it has 9.73M shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 302,608 shares. Cookson Peirce Incorporated holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 315,243 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $120,145 activity.