Cree (CREE) Position Has Lifted by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc; As Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Market Valuation Declined, Bridger Management Has Increased Its Holding

Bridger Management Llc increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc bought 104,075 shares as the company's stock declined 10.05% . The hedge fund held 1.24 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.61M, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Nektar Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $17.46. About 2.10 million shares traded. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 44.23% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.23% the S&P500.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Cree Inc. (CREE) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 42,240 shares as the company's stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 213,658 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23 million, up from 171,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Cree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.9. About 1.12M shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CREE shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 108.05 million shares or 1.00% less from 109.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial Corporation owns 76,375 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 2,711 were reported by Bank Of Montreal Can. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.03% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Baker Avenue Asset LP accumulated 24,370 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1.27 million shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Gru Inc holds 1,250 shares. D E Shaw stated it has 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Dupont Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 8,322 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 26,567 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 41 shares. Caxton Assoc Lp accumulated 54,200 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 134,372 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 46,735 shares. Catalyst Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.43% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) or 216,000 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.01% or 2,436 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $120,145 activity.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $341.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,297 shares to 56,552 shares, valued at $10.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,258 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Bridger Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 446,110 shares to 2.04M shares, valued at $49.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 36,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 622,450 shares, and cut its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).