Cree (CREE) Holding Held by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc; Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holder Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Decreased Its Holding

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Cree Inc. (CREE) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 42,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 213,658 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23M, up from 171,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Cree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $62.18. About 1.02M shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER OPS FOR ABT EU345M; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS U.S. COMPANY CREE INC APPLIES FOR ARBITRATION AT THE ICC DUE TO DISPUTE OVER COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q EPS 34c-38c; 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. $0; 15/03/2018 – Cree: C. Howard Nye Chooses Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 04/05/2018 – CREE INC – ON APRIL 30, COMPENSATION COMMITTEE TERMINATED COMPANY’S SEVERANCE PLAN FOR SECTION 16 OFFICERS, DATED AUGUST 18, 2008 – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Years; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Loss/Shr $2.40; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Loss $240.6M; 08/05/2018 – Cree Brings Highest Reliability to Broadest Family of Metal COB LED Designs

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 8,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, down from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 38.60 million shares traded or 60.49% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $309.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 80,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "NVIDIA Takes the Road Less Traveled in Cloud Gaming – Nasdaq" on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Microsoft, ServiceNow Announce Cloud Partnership – Benzinga" published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "AMD CEO Su 'Very Pleased' With Q2 Report, Says 'People Are Still Getting To Know AMD' – Benzinga" on July 31, 2019.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $341.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Health Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 9,949 shares to 9,658 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,600 shares, and cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CREE shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 108.05 million shares or 1.00% less from 109.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance" on May 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Cree Revises Fourth-Quarter Outlook on Huawei Headwinds – Nasdaq" published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SPOK, CREE, AAL – Nasdaq" on May 20, 2019.