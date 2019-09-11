Cree (CREE) Holder Shelton Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Iconiq Capital Has Cut Stake

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 28.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 87,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 220,531 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.24 million, down from 307,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $455.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $174.99. About 9.82M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 02/04/2018 – China’s Alibaba Adds to Food-Delivery Bet; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial claims a rise in user numbers to 622 mln – FT; 06/03/2018 – SAIC TO DEEPEN COOPERATION WITH ALIBABA ON CAR-SHARING PLATFORM; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Trump and Xi to back away from trade war; 23/05/2018 – China’s first private credit-scoring firm starts operations-Xinhua; 24/04/2018 – Early Backer of Alibaba Sees Trillion Dollar Value on User Data; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP; 21/03/2018 – Tencent spending spree turns up heat on Alibaba

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Cree Inc (CREE) by 94.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 6,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 396 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 million, down from 6,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Cree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.53. About 2.08M shares traded or 15.79% up from the average. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS IT RECEIVES ARBITRATION NOTICE FROM THE INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE (ICC); 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – DEAL IS TARGETED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE IN ITS FIRST FULL QUARTER OF OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Rev $390M-$410M; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS U.S. COMPANY CREE INC APPLIES FOR ARBITRATION AT THE ICC DUE TO DISPUTE OVER COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 12/04/2018 – CREE INC – SIGNED A NON-EXCLUSIVE, WORLDWIDE, ROYALTY-BEARING PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH NEXPERIA BV; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS WILL BECOME PART OF CREE’S WOLFSPEED OPERATING SEGMENT; 15/03/2018 – Cree: C. Howard Nye Chooses Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 35.86 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $25.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,259 shares to 29,508 shares, valued at $25.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CREE shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 108.05 million shares or 1.00% less from 109.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 585,406 are held by Raymond James Assoc. Bb&T Ltd Liability holds 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) or 8,830 shares. 1.82M are held by National Bank Of Mellon Corp. New Jersey-based Landscape Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.06% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). 80 were accumulated by Assetmark. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) reported 20 shares. Moreover, Ftb has 0% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Northern Corp holds 1.61 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fairpointe Cap Limited Liability holds 1.88% or 986,577 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 5,716 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 0.01% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Financial Bank accumulated 0% or 3,723 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts accumulated 19,947 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Agf Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 203,427 shares. Dorsey Wright And Associate stated it has 0.48% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Analysts await Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, down 288.89% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Cree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 325.00% negative EPS growth.