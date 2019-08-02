Cree (CREE) Holder Fairfield Bush & Company Trimmed Position as Valuation Declined; Cognex (CGNX) Shareholder Quantitative Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding as Market Value Declined

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 66.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 11,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The hedge fund held 5,700 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $289,000, down from 16,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.13. About 1.20M shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased its stake in Cree Inc. (CREE) by 44.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 6,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 8,508 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $487,000, down from 15,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Cree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $60.14. About 570,450 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Loss/Shr $2.40; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 06/03/2018 Cree Acquires Infineon RF Power Business; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Cree Targets 4Q Loss 34c-38c Per Share; 06/03/2018 – Cree Acquires Assets of Infineon for EUR345 Million; 29/05/2018 – ACM Research to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. $0; 24/04/2018 – Cree Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT WILL TAKE NECESSARY LEGAL MEASURES IN ORDER TO PROTECT LEGAL RIGHTS OF THE COMPANY AND ITS SHAREHOLDERS

More notable recent Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Cree, Inc. (CREE) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sensata Technologies to Participate in Panel Discussion at Canaccord Genuity’s The Future of Transport Conference – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Makes Cree (CREE) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWM, FIVE, ETSY, CREE – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Say Hello to This Unique (and New) Cannabis ETF – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CREE shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 108.05 million shares or 1.00% less from 109.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl stated it has 76,375 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 2,711 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Macquarie Gp Limited has 0.01% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Aperio Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 167,184 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 41,129 shares. First Mercantile Tru Co owns 13,264 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Parkwood Limited Liability Com owns 8,165 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 3.22 million shares. 16,040 were accumulated by Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Inc. Quantitative Invest Management Limited Com invested in 0.18% or 54,700 shares. Edgestream Partners Lp holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 55,648 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Bank Trust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 6,754 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 0.06% or 262,380 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited holds 77,168 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dock Street Asset Management holds 155,637 shares or 2.7% of its portfolio. Intrust Natl Bank Na stated it has 6,543 shares. Timessquare Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 311,300 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) or 6,275 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 1.02% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). 215,530 are held by Stifel. Bellecapital accumulated 57,200 shares or 1.85% of the stock. Private Advisor Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Fifth Third Bancorp reported 480 shares. Cannell Peter B & Inc reported 0.04% stake. 623 were reported by Shelton Capital Mngmt. Brown Brothers Harriman Communications, a New York-based fund reported 464 shares.