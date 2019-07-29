Cree (CREE) Holder Ameritas Investment Partners Has Raised Its Stake by $801,705; Klingenstein Fields & Co Trimmed Intl Paper Co (IP) Stake by $1.38 Million

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 68.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,040 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $650,000, down from 44,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $45.01. About 1.22M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 08/05/2018 – International Paper Declares Dividend; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT: BOARD IS `VERY COMFORTABLE’ WITH POSITION ON IP BID; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Company Possible offer for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO MARK SUTTON SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT: IP BID DOES FAILS TO VALUE SMURFIT INTRINSIC BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Bid for Smurfit Kappa; 16/05/2018 – Irish Takeover Panel Sets June 6 Deadline for International Paper Bid for Smurfit Kappa; 23/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER SAYS BOARD INTENDS TO REDUCE ITS SIZE TO 12 DIRECTORS IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA REJECTED EU8.6B CASH, SHARE OFFER FROM INTL PAPER; 24/05/2018 – International Paper Presenting at Conference Jun 14

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Cree Inc (CREE) by 36.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 14,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,582 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 38,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Cree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $62.1. About 265,257 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 52.42% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 06/03/2018 – Cree acquires Infineon RF Power business for 345 mln euros; 24/04/2018 – CREE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 5.0C TO 9.0C, EST. 6.8C; 10/04/2018 – Dallas ISD: Parent Conference: Believe in Abilities! / Conferencia de Padres: ¡Cree en las Capacidades!; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – DEAL IS TARGETED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE IN ITS FIRST FULL QUARTER OF OPERATIONS; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Loss $240.6M; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Cree Targets 4Q Loss 34c-38c Per Share; 12/04/2018 – Cree Licenses GaN Power Patents to Nexperia; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Adj EPS 4c

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 102,361 shares to 218,894 shares, valued at $19.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 38,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.10 million activity.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, down 14.10% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $532.43M for 8.40 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp holds 116,926 shares. Oakbrook Invests Lc holds 20,880 shares. 107,087 were reported by Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership. Barclays Pcl stated it has 0.12% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Van Eck Associate reported 8,741 shares. St Johns Investment Management Com Lc accumulated 45 shares or 0% of the stock. Cadence Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 26,238 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt reported 81 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 481,864 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 256,315 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) reported 8,807 shares stake. 141,936 were reported by Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs Incorporated. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 186,368 shares. Bollard Group Ltd Co reported 10,606 shares. Klingenstein Fields Co Ltd reported 14,040 shares.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 2,449 shares to 9,270 shares, valued at $3.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NYSE:NFG) by 11,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,045 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

