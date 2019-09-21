Cree Com (CREE) Stake Increased by Dorsey Wright & Associates; Consonance Capital Management LP Upped Stake in Adma Biologics (ADMA) by $3.35 Million

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 1.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 19.20% . The hedge fund held 5.71 million shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.08 million, up from 4.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Adma Biologics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $313.19M market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.32. About 829,012 shares traded or 12.71% up from the average. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has declined 42.36% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMA News: 16/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUED PATENT COVERING METHODS OF TREATING RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – AT MARCH 31, 2018, ADMA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $26.1 MLN, AS COMPARED TO $43.1 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Total Outstanding Common Stk Reduced by Approximately 19%; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – BPC WILL WAIVE AND TERMINATE ALL RIGHTS TO NAME A DIRECTOR AND OBSERVER TO ADMA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – ADMA WILL TERMINATE RIGHTS TO REPURCHASE 2 ADMA BIOCENTERS WHICH CO HAD PREVIOUSLY AGREED TO TRANSFER TO BPC ON JANUARY 1, 2019; 24/04/2018 – ADMA Biologics Announces the Release of its First Commercial Batch of Nabi-HB Manufactured Under its Ownership; 24/04/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – COMPLETED MANUFACTURING, RELEASE AND HAS MADE COMMERCIAL SALES OF ITS FIRST BATCH OF NABI-HB; 16/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics Granted U.S. Patent for Treating Respiratory Infections; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Biotest Will Waive, Terminate All Rights to Name a Director to ADMA’s Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics 1Q Loss/Shr 39c

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Cree Inc Com (CREE) by 91.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 31,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 65,946 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.71 million, up from 34,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Cree Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 1.09 million shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q REV. $356M, EST. $347.3M; 12/04/2018 – CREE INC – SIGNED A NON-EXCLUSIVE, WORLDWIDE, ROYALTY-BEARING PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH NEXPERIA BV; 15/03/2018 – Cree: C. Howard Nye Chooses Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 10/04/2018 – Dallas ISD: Parent Conference: Believe in Abilities! / Conferencia de Padres: ¡Cree en las Capacidades!; 12/04/2018 – Cree Licenses GaN Power Patents to Nexperia; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS IT RECEIVES ARBITRATION NOTICE FROM THE INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE (ICC); 20/03/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $45; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Rev $356M; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS IS TARGETED TO INCREASE ANNUAL REVENUES BY ABOUT $115 MLN IN FIRST 12 MONTHS POST ACQUISITION; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Loss/Shr $2.40

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold CREE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 104.23 million shares or 3.53% less from 108.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Finance Service Advsr Inc holds 15,226 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 2.55 million shares. J Goldman & Limited Partnership holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 50,000 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 2,436 shares. Advisory Networks Lc owns 0% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 250 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation owns 96 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management Company has invested 0.26% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 18,547 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa stated it has 0.02% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Griffin Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 100 shares. Tci Wealth holds 0% or 4 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Res Incorporated holds 0.01% or 174,600 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Pictet Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Moreover, Raymond James has 0.05% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 560,932 shares.

More notable recent Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “A Look At Cree’s Wolfspeed Segment And What To Expect Over The Next 3 Years – Forbes” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Cree (CREE) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on March 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Cree, MSG Networks, and Children’s Place Slumped Today – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours: Walmart Sues Tesla, Cree Beats on Q4 Estimates, Whiffs on Guidance – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Cree’s (NASDAQ:CREE) Share Price Gain of 75% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $120,145 activity.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $412.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLU) by 5,098 shares to 57,810 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allegion Pub Ltd Co Ord Shs (NYSE:ALLE) by 3,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,385 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

More notable recent ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ADMA Biologics Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADMA Biologics Receives FDA Approval for License Transfers for BIVIGAM® and Nabi-HB – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ADMA Bio closes $52M capital raise – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ADMA: Ready To Capitalize On The IVIG Shortage – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ADMA Biologics Receives PDUFA Date for RI-002 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 3.25, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold ADMA shares while 6 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 63.95 million shares or 192.43% more from 21.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 36,171 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv reported 65,180 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De reported 0% stake. 5,015 are held by Legal & General Public Limited. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 369,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) for 26,600 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 4,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Consonance LP has 1.56% invested in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) for 5.71M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 0% or 7,509 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 45,146 shares. 11.52 million were accumulated by Perceptive Advsrs Lc. Illinois-based Alyeska Gp Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Vanguard Group accumulated 2.45 million shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $5.50 million activity. On Friday, May 17 the insider Mond James bought $18,000. $20,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) was bought by LENZ BRIAN on Friday, May 17. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $120,000 was made by Grossman Adam S on Friday, May 17. Grossman Jerrold B bought 12,000 shares worth $48,000. $100,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares were bought by Guiheen Lawrence P.. Biotest Divestiture Trust sold $21.80M worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) on Thursday, June 6.