Credit Suisse Upgrades Next PLC (LON:NXT) To Neutral; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Cut Cdn Pacific Railway (CP) Position

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased Cdn Pacific Railway (CP) stake by 28.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 329,538 shares as Cdn Pacific Railway (CP)’s stock rose 6.86%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 818,537 shares with $192.78 million value, down from 1.15M last quarter. Cdn Pacific Railway now has $31.77B valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $228.6. About 581,938 shares traded or 36.25% up from the average. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: Teamsters Canada Rail Conference-Train & Engine and Intl Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Issue Strike Notice for April 21; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – WILL IMMEDIATELY BEGIN TO EXECUTE A SAFE AND STRUCTURED START-UP OF ITS TRAIN OPERATIONS IN CANADA; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific: Reached Tentative Four-Year Deal With Conductors, Locomotive Engineers; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY, IBEW REACH TENTATIVE THREE-YEAR PACT; 25/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – TO DATE, NO NOTICE OF WORK STOPPAGE HAS BEEN ISSUED; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$258 FROM C$256; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific reaches tentative agreement with striking workers; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOTH TCRC AND IBEW WHICH AVERTS POTENTIAL WORK STOPPAGE OF 12:01 AM EASTERN TIME APRIL 21, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific, Teamsters Union Reach Tentative Agreement — Union; 10/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $207 FROM $205

Next PLC (LON:NXT)‘s rating was increased by equity research analysts at Credit Suisse to a Neutral. They have a PT of GBX 6000.00 on NXT. Credit Suisse’s PT would suggest a potential downside of -2.42% from the stock’s last close price.

The stock increased 1.49% or GBX 90 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 6150. About 77,517 shares traded. NEXT plc (LON:NXT) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent NEXT plc (LON:NXT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The NEXT (LON:NXT) Share Price Is Down 16% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In NEXT plc (LON:NXT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about NEXT plc (LON:NXT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “StockBeat: Next Joins Zara, H&M in Cracking the Digital Age – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid Park-Ohio Holdings’s (NASDAQ:PKOH) 45% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products for men, women, and children in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of 8.19 billion GBP. The firm operates a chain of approximately 540 stores under the name NEXT Retail in the United Kingdom and Eire. It has a 14.2 P/E ratio. It also offers products through NEXT Directory, an online and catalogue shopping business with approximately 4.5 million active customers, as well as international Websites serving approximately 70 countries.

Among 5 analysts covering Next PLC (LON:NXT), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Next PLC has GBX 6700 highest and GBX 5200 lowest target. GBX 5880’s average target is -4.39% below currents GBX 6150 stock price. Next PLC had 32 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform”. Jefferies maintained NEXT plc (LON:NXT) on Monday, April 15 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and GBX 6700 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Peel Hunt. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. The rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 31.

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.56 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.41 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $494.80 million for 16.05 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.90% EPS growth.

