Credit Suisse Reiterates a Outperform Rating on Constellation Brands (STZ) and $228.0000 Target; Citigroup Inc. (C) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $93 highest and $7400 lowest target. $85.25’s average target is 27.81% above currents $66.7 stock price. Citigroup had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, October 3. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of C in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Overweight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. See Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) latest ratings:

03/10/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $87.0000 New Target: $93.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Keefe Bruyette \U0026 Woods New Target: $74.0000 86.0000

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $75.0000 77.0000

30/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs

16/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $76 New Target: $81 Maintain

16/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $92 New Target: $93 Maintain

16/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $78 New Target: $83 Maintain

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

They currently have a $228.0000 target price per share on Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ). Credit Suisse’s target would suggest a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s previous close. This was revealed in a report on 4 October.

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial services and products for consumers, firms, governments, and institutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $150.68 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Citicorp and Citi Holdings. It has a 9.28 P/E ratio. The Citicorp segment offers traditional banking services to retail clients through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1.

Among 4 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Constellation Brands has $26400 highest and $207 lowest target. $241’s average target is 24.06% above currents $194.26 stock price. Constellation Brands had 11 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 20. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 17 with “Outperform”.

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company has market cap of $37.20 billion. The firm sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It has a 15.41 P/E ratio. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

