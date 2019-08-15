Credit Suisse Reconfirms Ramaco Resources (METC) As Outperform; Has TP Of $7.0000; St James Investment Company Trimmed Anheuser (BUD) Stake

St James Investment Company Llc decreased Anheuser (BUD) stake by 17.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. St James Investment Company Llc sold 100,459 shares as Anheuser (BUD)’s stock rose 15.00%. The St James Investment Company Llc holds 461,277 shares with $38.73 million value, down from 561,736 last quarter. Anheuser now has $183.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.41% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $93.36. About 1.94 million shares traded or 21.24% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 19/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 03/04/2018 – JSE: ANH – AB INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 04/04/2018 – C&C: AB InBev Will Provide More Fincl Support to Transaction; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 02/04/2018 – STELLA ARTOIS SAYS RECALL APPLIES TO STELLA ARTOIS 6-PACKS, 12-PACKS, 18-PACKS, 24-PACKS, “BEST OF BELGIUM” MULTI-PACKS IN U.S. AND CANADA; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPANIES RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AND COMPLETION IS EXPECTED IN MARCH 2018; 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV’S BRITO SAYS CRAFT STRATEGY IS TO HAVE BRAND PORTFOLIO; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPES CONGRESS INTERVENES IN ALUMINUM MIDWEST PREMIUM

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) had its stock rating noted as Outperform by analysts at Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse currently has a $7.0000 target on the $133.47M market cap company or 114.72% upside potential. This was shown in a report on Thursday morning.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal in central and northern Appalachia. The company has market cap of $133.47 million. The Company’s development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property consisting of approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral located on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 43,281 acres of controlled mineral located in Virginia; and RAM Mine property consisting of approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral located in southwestern Pennsylvania. It has a 4.86 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ramaco Resources, Inc. Common Stock (METC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RAMACO RESOURCS (METC) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Delighted With Ramaco Resources, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:METC) ROE Of 18%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 13, 2019 : CDK, MYGN, TLRY, YY, HUYA, CPLG, FTSV, DZSI, CRMD, AXU, DYAI, METC – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 13, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

The stock decreased 13.30% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $3.26. About 206,704 shares traded or 170.65% up from the average. Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) has declined 25.88% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.88% the S&P500. Some Historical METC News: 26/03/2018 – RAMACO RESOURCES INC METC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7; 16/05/2018 – RAMACO SAYS RAIL DELAYS COULD LAST INTO THIRD QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – RAMACO RESOURCES INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $29 MLN TO $34 MLN OF CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 21/03/2018 Ramaco Resources 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 16/05/2018 – RAMACO RESOURCES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 15/05/2018 – Ramaco Resources 1Q Rev $55.9M; 15/05/2018 – Ramaco Resources 1Q EPS 13c; 27/03/2018 – RAMACO RESOURCES INC METC.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – RAMACO CEO MICHAEL BAUERSACHS COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ramaco Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (METC)

Among 2 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev has $84 highest and $75 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is -14.85% below currents $93.36 stock price. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of BUD in report on Friday, March 1 with “Neutral” rating. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of BUD in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “What To Expect From Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Q2 2019 Earnings Report? – Forbes” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UBS Has Budweiser Hangover, Downgrades AB Inbev After Q2 Print – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst: Anheuser Busch Isn’t Done With Shedding Assets – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Why This Massive Anheuser Busch Option Trade May Be A Bearish Hedge – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of BUD and FDX of Upcoming Deadlines – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.23 billion for 20.65 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Doliver Advisors LP has invested 0.46% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Creative Planning stated it has 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Regent Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.42% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Carroll Financial invested in 0.01% or 1,157 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 6,308 shares. 13,954 are held by Geode Mngmt Ltd. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.03% or 58,240 shares in its portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd owns 11,030 shares. Hsbc Plc has 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). James Inc invested in 0% or 86 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability stated it has 337 shares. Investec Asset Management North America Inc holds 0.06% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 7,549 shares. Cambridge Inv Research holds 17,105 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 2,900 shares in its portfolio.