Credit Suisse Reconfirms easyJet PLC (LON:EZJ) as Outperform; Dare Bioscience (DARE) Sellers Increased By 58.48% Their Shorts

In a note revealed to clients and investors on 17 September, Credit Suisse kept their Outperform rating on shares of easyJet PLC (LON:EZJ).

Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) had an increase of 58.48% in short interest. DARE’s SI was 730,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 58.48% from 460,700 shares previously. With 434,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE)’s short sellers to cover DARE’s short positions. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.87. About 37,953 shares traded. Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) has declined 31.58% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.58% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 2.84% or GBX 29.42 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1006.58. About 400,333 shares traded. easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. The company has market cap of 4.00 billion GBP. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 803 routes and a fleet of 257 aircraft. It has a 20.58 P/E ratio.

Among 7 analysts covering easyJet PLC (LON:EZJ), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. easyJet PLC has GBX 1571 highest and GBX 800 lowest target. GBX 992.86’s average target is -1.36% below currents GBX 1006.58 stock price. easyJet PLC had 34 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and GBX 1130 target in Tuesday, April 2 report. UBS maintained easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Neutral” rating. Bernstein upgraded easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) on Monday, April 8 to “Market Perform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and GBX 1241 target in Tuesday, April 2 report. Berenberg upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, July 12 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and GBX 1300 target in Tuesday, April 2 report. JP Morgan maintained easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) on Friday, July 19 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, June 3. The rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Reduce” on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, March 28 by Credit Suisse.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company has market cap of $14.52 million.