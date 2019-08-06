Credit Suisse Reconfirmed eHealth (EHTH) As Outperform; Has TP Of $136.0000; Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Manpowergroup (MAN) Holding By $7.50 Million

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) stake by 6.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 91,504 shares as Manpowergroup Inc (MAN)’s stock declined 4.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 1.25M shares with $103.14 million value, down from 1.34M last quarter. Manpowergroup Inc now has $5.15B valuation. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $86.08. About 565,915 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 13/03/2018 – Portugal Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 08/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup at Group Meeting Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.42B; 13/03/2018 – Prospects Look Bright for Jobseekers Globally: the Most Optimistic Hiring Plans Reported in Croatia, Taiwan, Japan, Hungary and; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP SEES 2Q EPS $2.33 TO $2.41; 01/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Group Meeting Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 22/03/2018 – REG-Restamax Plc: SMILE HENKILÖSTÖPALVELUT HAS BOUGHT A MAJORITY STAKE OF CONSTRUCTION-SECTOR HIRED LABOUR COMPANY ADICIO OY SPECIALISING IN FOREIGN MANPOWER; 04/05/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP BOOSTS DIV TO $1.01/SHR FROM 93C, EST. $1.00; 12/03/2018 – Japan’s Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 12/03/2018 – France Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table)

New York: In an analyst note sent to investors and clients on Tuesday morning, Credit Suisse reaffirmed their Outperform rating on shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH). They currently have a $136.0000 target price per share on the firm. Credit Suisse’s target would suggest a potential upside of 35.32% from the company’s last close price.

eHealth, Inc. provides private online health insurance services in the United States and China. The company has market cap of $2.30 billion. The Company’s e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. It has a 355.12 P/E ratio. The firm offers medical health insurance coverage, including preferred well-known provider organization, health maintenance organization and indemnity plans, health savings account eligible health insurance plans, Medicare related health, and small business group insurance plans, as well as ancillary health insurance plans comprising short-term, dental, life, vision, and accident insurance plans.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold eHealth, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hawk Ridge Cap Mgmt Lp reported 0.5% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). The California-based California Employees Retirement has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 50,055 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 59,954 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assocs invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Citigroup owns 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 11,479 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.43% or 183,519 shares. Hwg Limited Partnership holds 1.18% or 18,966 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Granahan Inv Mgmt Incorporated Ma has invested 1.54% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). 5,259 are held by Stephens Incorporated Ar. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 5,800 shares. Gagnon Securities Ltd Company reported 6,115 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Among 3 analysts covering Ehealth (NASDAQ:EHTH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ehealth has $120 highest and $73 lowest target. $94’s average target is -6.47% below currents $100.5 stock price. Ehealth had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 21. RBC Capital Markets maintained eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. SunTrust maintained the shares of EHTH in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. SunTrust maintained eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $100.5. About 522,417 shares traded or 6.25% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $110,720 activity. On Wednesday, February 27 the insider Yung Derek N. bought $110,720.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $288,614 activity. BUCHBAND RICHARD sold 3,471 shares worth $288,614.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased Uniti Group Inc stake by 1.05M shares to 1.54 million valued at $17.28 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Hewlett Packard Enterprise C stake by 7.47 million shares and now owns 7.48M shares. Cal Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. ManpowerGroup had 9 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Underperform” on Thursday, July 11. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 22 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $11000 target in Monday, July 22 report.