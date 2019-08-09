Credit Suisse Reconfirmed AnaptysBio (ANAB) As Neutral; Has TP Of $75.0000; Range Resources (RRC) Sentiment Is 1.19

Range Resources Corp (RRC) investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 156 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 131 trimmed and sold stock positions in Range Resources Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 252.93 million shares, down from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Range Resources Corp in top ten positions increased from 7 to 8 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 92 Increased: 117 New Position: 39.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its stock rating noted as Neutral by analysts at Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse currently has a $75.0000 target on the $1.45B market cap company or 42.88% upside potential. This was disclosed to clients in an analyst note on 9 August.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company has market cap of $1.45 billion. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It currently has negative earnings. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $624,843 activity.

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc holds 29.42% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation for 39.71 million shares. Kopernik Global Investors Llc owns 8.98 million shares or 17.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Quaker Capital Investments Llc has 8.76% invested in the company for 2.04 million shares. The Bahamas-based Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Ltd. has invested 7.86% in the stock. Oslo Asset Management As, a Norway-based fund reported 2.47 million shares.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.

