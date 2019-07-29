Credit Suisse Nassau Brh (SLVO) Holding Held by Virtu Financial Llc; Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lifted Citrix Sys (CTXS) Stake by $616,869 as Market Valuation Declined

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 42.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 6,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,029 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 14,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $95.31. About 1.66M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 10.02% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils Industry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.30; 08/05/2018 – Flexxible IT Accelerates Citrix Cloud Adoption in Collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $93; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – CO APPOINTED SOLE CITRIX RESELLER DISTRIBUTOR; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.88 BLN TO $2.91 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Citrix Systems Amends Bylaws to Implement Proxy Access; 12/03/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Credit Suisse Nassau Brh (SLVO) by 453.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 63,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,171 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $518,000, up from 13,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Credit Suisse Nassau Brh for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.51M market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 4,408 shares traded. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) has declined 14.82% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.25% the S&P500.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 13,270 shares to 4,617 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,635 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Insurance has invested 0.06% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Oak Assocs Limited Oh holds 0.68% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) or 111,895 shares. Brandywine Glob Management Limited Liability reported 73 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1,238 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) holds 1.86% or 2.02 million shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity invested 0.32% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Vigilant Capital Limited Com owns 35 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.22% or 2.46 million shares. 213 were accumulated by Sun Life Fincl Incorporated. Mariner Limited Liability reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 0.5% or 65,216 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al invested in 63,648 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc owns 588,598 shares.