Credit Suisse Maintains IMI PLC (LON:IMI) as Underperform; Southern Copper (SCCO) Covered By 2 Bulls

IMI PLC (LON:IMI) had its stock rating kept as Underperform by analysts at Credit Suisse. This was disclosed in analysts note on Wednesday, 3 July.

Among 2 analysts covering Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Southern Copper had 10 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Itau BBA upgraded Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) rating on Wednesday, January 16. Itau BBA has “Outperform” rating and $48 target. The stock of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Goldman Sachs. See Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) latest ratings:

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: HSBC Old Rating: Reduce New Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $39 Initiate

19/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/01/2019 Broker: Itau BBA Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $48 Upgrade

Since February 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.13 million activity. Redpoint Ventures II – L.P. also sold $200,000 worth of IMI plc (LON:IMI) shares.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products that control the precise movement of fluids worldwide. The company has market cap of 2.86 billion GBP. The companyÂ’s IMI Critical Engineering division provides critical flow control solutions for vital energy and process industries. It has a 16.83 P/E ratio. This division offers anti-surge valve and actuator systems to liquefied natural gas compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for critical applications in fluid catalytic cracking; valves into the ethylene and polypropylene production processes, as well as delayed coking; and turbine by-pass valves for critical applications in conventional and nuclear power plants.

More news for IMI plc (LON:IMI) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Is IMI plc’s (LON:IMI) 3.9% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive IMI’s (LON:IMI) Share Price Down By 42%? – Yahoo Finance” and published on May 29, 2019 is yet another important article.

Among 3 analysts covering Imi (LON:IMI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Imi has GBX 1225 highest and GBX 830 lowest target. GBX 1155’s average target is 9.95% above currents GBX 1050.5 stock price. Imi had 24 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 1225 target in Monday, March 4 report. Liberum Capital maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, January 17 report. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 24 by Credit Suisse. The stock of IMI plc (LON:IMI) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, January 9. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and GBX 1180 target in Wednesday, June 5 report. Peel Hunt maintained the shares of IMI in report on Thursday, January 10 with “Add” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, February 11 by Peel Hunt. The stock of IMI plc (LON:IMI) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, January 14. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold IMI plc shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 18.96 million shares or 2.22% less from 19.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in IMI plc (LON:IMI). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in IMI plc (LON:IMI). Morgan Stanley accumulated 6 shares. Moreover, Rbf Capital has 0.01% invested in IMI plc (LON:IMI) for 57,471 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 69,386 shares. 123,144 were accumulated by Blackrock Inc. Northern Trust Corp holds 0% in IMI plc (LON:IMI) or 25,694 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Co has 150,024 shares. Roumell Asset invested in 1.05M shares. Raging Cap Mgmt Limited Co invested 2.46% in IMI plc (LON:IMI). Panagora Asset, Massachusetts-based fund reported 34,581 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0% or 230,500 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 348,657 shares. Bridgeway Capital accumulated 0% or 313,100 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability has 0% invested in IMI plc (LON:IMI) for 1.49 million shares.

The stock decreased 1.22% or GBX 13 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1050.5. About 50,736 shares traded. IMI plc (LON:IMI) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IMI News: 08/05/2018 – Intermolecular 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 08/05/2018 – Intermolecular Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 1c-EPS 1c; 08/05/2018 – Intermolecular 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/05/2018 – Intermolecular Sees 2Q Rev $9.8M-$10.2M; 08/05/2018 – Intermolecular Sees 2Q Adj EPS 0c-Adj EPS 1c; 22/04/2018 DJ Intermolecular Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMI); 08/05/2018 – Intermolecular 1Q Rev $9.68M

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company has market cap of $29.41 billion. The firm is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead. It has a 20.14 P/E ratio. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant.

More notable recent Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Be Disappointed With Their 33% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insights From The Super-Producing Copper Mines – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $38.05. About 929,072 shares traded or 23.59% up from the average. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 31.35% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 22/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50.50; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 18/04/2018 – Peru will not ‘impose’ mining projects on communities -prime minister; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q NET $470.7M; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CFO SAYS GLOBAL DEMAND EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 19/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIV OF $0.30/SHARE; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 14/03/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Southern Copper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCCO); 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER: MICHIQUILLAY, CHANCAS ARE LONG-TERM PROJECTS