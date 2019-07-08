Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM)

Since Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.10 N/A 0.02 103.75 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.71 N/A 1.64 8.61

Table 1 demonstrates Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $14.5 consensus target price and a 3.57% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 21% and 20.06% respectively. About 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.93% are Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. -1.58% -1.19% 5.51% 3.75% -6.74% 14.75% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation -1.05% -0.28% -3.02% 8.03% 9.62% 9.11%

For the past year Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. was more bullish than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.