Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC)

Both Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.32 N/A 0.15 16.87 Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.06

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares and 57.55% of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders held 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.73% 1.1% 5.98% 0% 4.12%

For the past year Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.