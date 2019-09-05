Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)

Both Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.29 N/A 0.15 16.87 Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 21% and 43.22% respectively. 0.19% are Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03%

For the past year Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.