Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)

Both Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|2
|9.29
|N/A
|0.15
|16.87
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 21% and 43.22% respectively. 0.19% are Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.02%
|-0.78%
|9.05%
|-1.94%
|16.59%
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|1.78%
|0.51%
|-0.29%
|4.58%
|-2.89%
|13.03%
For the past year Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.
Summary
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.
