Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.12 N/A 0.15 16.87 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.19 N/A -0.73 0.00

Demonstrates Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67%

For the past year Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.