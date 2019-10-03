Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC)

This is a contrast between Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 3 0.00 N/A 0.15 16.87 Alcentra Capital Corporation 9 0.00 N/A 0.29 28.27

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Alcentra Capital Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares and 0% of Alcentra Capital Corporation shares. 0.19% are Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59% Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69%

For the past year Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. was less bullish than Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Alcentra Capital Corporation beats Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.