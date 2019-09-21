Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY)’s Financial Results Comparing With 23135 (:)

This is a contrast between Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) and 23135 (:) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|2
|9.29
|N/A
|0.15
|16.87
|23135
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and 23135’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and 23135’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|23135
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares and 44.99% of 23135 shares. Insiders held roughly 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.95% of 23135 shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.02%
|-0.78%
|9.05%
|-1.94%
|16.59%
|23135
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. beats 23135 on 5 of the 5 factors.
