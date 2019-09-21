Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY)’s Financial Results Comparing With 23135 (:)

This is a contrast between Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) and 23135 (:) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.29 N/A 0.15 16.87 23135 N/A 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

In table 1 we can see Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and 23135’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and 23135’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% 23135 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares and 44.99% of 23135 shares. Insiders held roughly 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.95% of 23135 shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59% 23135 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. beats 23135 on 5 of the 5 factors.