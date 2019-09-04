Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (DHY) At $2.54 Forms Top; Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund III (HYT)’s Sentiment Is 1.05

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (DHY) formed multiple top with $2.64 target or 4.00% above today’s $2.54 share price. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (DHY) has $262.32M valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $2.535. About 161,619 shares traded. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DHY) has declined 1.94% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.94% the S&P500.

Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund III Inc (HYT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 44 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 42 sold and reduced their stakes in Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund III Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 30.88 million shares, down from 34.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund III Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 29 Increased: 31 New Position: 13.

Oak Hill Advisors Lp holds 42.56% of its portfolio in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. for 2.65 million shares. Beach Point Capital Management Lp owns 2.15 million shares or 5.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. has 1.9% invested in the company for 1.16 million shares. The Iowa-based Aegon Usa Investment Management Llc has invested 1.15% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.27 million shares.

The stock increased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 314,385 shares traded. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $1.29 billion. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 30.97 P/E ratio. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

