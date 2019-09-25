Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 3 9.29 N/A 0.15 16.87 The Blackstone Group Inc. 43 10.93 N/A 1.79 26.86

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. The Blackstone Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Blackstone Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2%

Analyst Ratings

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and The Blackstone Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively The Blackstone Group Inc. has an average price target of $51.75, with potential downside of -1.99%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59% The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95%

For the past year Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. was less bullish than The Blackstone Group Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors The Blackstone Group Inc. beats Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.