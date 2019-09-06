Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.32 N/A 0.15 16.87 Puyi Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Puyi Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Puyi Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21% and 0% respectively. About 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59% Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18%

For the past year Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Puyi Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. beats Puyi Inc.