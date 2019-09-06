Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|2
|9.32
|N/A
|0.15
|16.87
|Puyi Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Puyi Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Puyi Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Puyi Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21% and 0% respectively. About 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.02%
|-0.78%
|9.05%
|-1.94%
|16.59%
|Puyi Inc.
|1.88%
|-6.74%
|94.17%
|0%
|0%
|91.18%
For the past year Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Puyi Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. beats Puyi Inc.
