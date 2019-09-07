Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Comparing side by side

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.32 N/A 0.15 16.87 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.92 N/A 1.31 12.40

Demonstrates Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. is currently more expensive than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.19%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24%

For the past year Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.