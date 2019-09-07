Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Comparing side by side

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|2
|9.32
|N/A
|0.15
|16.87
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|16
|13.92
|N/A
|1.31
|12.40
Demonstrates Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. is currently more expensive than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 has Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.19%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.02%
|-0.78%
|9.05%
|-1.94%
|16.59%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.74%
|2.33%
|5.25%
|12.46%
|10.69%
|16.24%
For the past year Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.
Summary
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
