Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has 21% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has 0.19% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are comparing Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|N/A
|2
|16.87
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.13
|1.95
|1.71
|2.61
As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 133.44%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.02%
|-0.78%
|9.05%
|-1.94%
|16.59%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.
Dividends
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s peers beat Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.