Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.32 N/A 0.15 16.87 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.56 N/A 1.75 5.72

Demonstrates Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Hennessy Advisors Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21% and 17.3%. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.19%. Insiders Competitively, owned 29% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1%

For the past year Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has 16.59% stronger performance while Hennessy Advisors Inc. has -0.1% weaker performance.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.