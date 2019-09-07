Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Comparing side by side

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.32 N/A 0.15 16.87 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.90 N/A 1.23 14.76

In table 1 we can see Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Golub Capital BDC Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Golub Capital BDC Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares and 41.94% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95%

For the past year Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.