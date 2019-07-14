Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) Contrasting side by side

Both Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.18 N/A 0.02 103.75 Evercore Inc. 88 1.85 N/A 7.80 10.90

Demonstrates Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Evercore Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Evercore Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. is presently more expensive than Evercore Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Evercore Inc. 0.00% 49.5% 19.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Evercore Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21% and 93%. Insiders held 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.2% are Evercore Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. -1.58% -1.19% 5.51% 3.75% -6.74% 14.75% Evercore Inc. -5.24% -9.22% -5.39% 1.14% -20.74% 18.85%

For the past year Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. was less bullish than Evercore Inc.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.