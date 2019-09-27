Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|0.15
|16.87
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21% and 49.28%. About 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.06% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.02%
|-0.78%
|9.05%
|-1.94%
|16.59%
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|-0.07%
|1.67%
|-0.33%
|3.32%
|-6.51%
|7.1%
For the past year Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.
Summary
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. beats Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund on 3 of the 4 factors.
