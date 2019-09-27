Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 3 0.00 N/A 0.15 16.87 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21% and 49.28%. About 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.06% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.07% 1.67% -0.33% 3.32% -6.51% 7.1%

For the past year Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.

Summary

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. beats Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund on 3 of the 4 factors.