Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|2
|9.23
|N/A
|0.15
|16.87
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|16
|15.30
|N/A
|0.35
|47.47
In table 1 we can see Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust are owned by institutional investors at 21% and 2.94% respectively. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.19%. Comparatively, 0.19% are BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.02%
|-0.78%
|9.05%
|-1.94%
|16.59%
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|1.81%
|-3.67%
|2.47%
|6.44%
|1.47%
|7.24%
For the past year Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has stronger performance than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
Summary
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats on 7 of the 7 factors Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.