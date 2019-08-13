Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.23 N/A 0.15 16.87 BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.30 N/A 0.35 47.47

In table 1 we can see Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust are owned by institutional investors at 21% and 2.94% respectively. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.19%. Comparatively, 0.19% are BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24%

For the past year Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has stronger performance than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

Summary

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats on 7 of the 7 factors Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.