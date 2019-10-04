Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Comparison side by side

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 3 0.00 N/A 0.15 16.87 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 0.00 29.73M 0.03 61.25

Table 1 highlights Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. 180 Degree Capital Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than 180 Degree Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% 180 Degree Capital Corp. 1,385,755,570.06% 1.2% 1.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 32% of 180 Degree Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 3.3% are 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59% 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.51% -0.51% 2.62% 1.03% -10.91% 12%

For the past year Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. was more bullish than 180 Degree Capital Corp.

Summary

180 Degree Capital Corp. beats Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.