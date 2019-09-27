Credit Suisse Group Sponsored Adr (CS) Market Value Declined While Timber Creek Capital Management Decreased Holding by $2.40 Million; Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Boosted Southern Co (SO) Holding by $340,835 as Stock Value Rose

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 21.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 6,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 34,440 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, up from 28,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $61.53. About 1.87M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.4B; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. Names Andrew W. Evans CFO Effective June 1, 2018; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN EXPLORING THIRD PARTY TAX EQUITY FINANCING FOR WIND; 16/04/2018 – Southern Company Increases Dividend For 17th Consecutive Year; Annualized Rate Goes To $2.40 Per Share; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO FANNING: NATURAL GAS WILL NEED CABON CAPTURE; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS DIV FOR 17TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; ANNUALIZED R; 15/05/2018 – PSC Approves $82 million in Customer Benefits from Federal Tax Reform Law for Atlanta Gas Light Customers; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co. Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Group Sponsored Adr (CS) by 99.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 218,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.42% . The institutional investor held 675 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8,000, down from 219,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.12. About 1.89 million shares traded. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 23.80% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 24/05/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE HIRES CHEESEMAN FOR PRIME DERIVATIVES SERVICES; 08/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG CSGN.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 22 FROM SFR 21.5; 11/04/2018 – CEZ CEZP.PR : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CZK 430 FROM CZK 345; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Credit Suisse Banker Brian Wirtz Known for Preaching Crypto Is Leaving – Bloomberg; 28/05/2018 – ELETROBRAS SAYS CREDIT SUISSE WAS HIRED TO MANAGE THE SALE OF THE STAKES IN SUBSIDIARIES – FILING; 25/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CREDIT SUISSE (SCHWEIZ) AG TO RATING ‘A’; 27/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE REPORTS MEAN GENDER PAY GAP IN UK FOR 2017 OF 39.2 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Credit Suisse Global Economic Forecasts as of March 22 (Table); 19/04/2018 – Straits Times: Credit Suisse and UBS exploring back-office tie-up; 05/04/2018 – CHEMCHINA’S SYNGENTA CNNCC.UL SAYS HAS MANDATED BNP PARIBAS, CITI, CREDIT SUISSE AND HSBC TO ARRANGE A SERIES OF FIXED INCOME INVESTOR MEETINGS STARTING ON APRIL 9, 2018

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $543.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 3,905 shares to 56,305 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,818 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

